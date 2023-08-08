1 injured after Madison Twp. motorcycle and ODOT lawnmower crash

BreakingNews
Credit: wsfurlan / E+ / Getty Images

14 minutes ago
Butler County emergency crews responded to a crash between a motorcyclist and an Ohio Dept. of Transportation lawnmower operator this morning along Ohio 122 in Madison Twp.

The crash occurred at around 8:30 a.m. on Ohio 122 near Hursh Road in Madison Twp. and someone was taken to Atrium Medical Center, according to Butler County dispatch. She did not know the extent of the injuries or whether it was the motorcyclist or the driver of the lawnmower who was transported.

No more details were available.

