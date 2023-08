One person is dead after an injury crash on Riverside Drive in St. Clair Twp. on Wednesday.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said 60-year-old Michael D. Henslee, of Hamilton, was killed in the crash that happened around 1:20 a.m. on Riverside near Wehr Road. Henslee was the only occupant, the sheriff’s office said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team.