1 dead in Hamilton Mason Road crash involving 2 vehicles

One driver in a crash involving two vehicles Wednesday night died at the hospital after being taken there by ambulance.
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened just before 11 p.m. in the 5300 block of Hamilton Mason Road in Liberty Twp. A 2002 Chevy Tracker was traveling east and a 2016 Volkswagen Passat was traveling west when they collided.
“It appears the driver of the 2002 Chevy went left of center and both vehicles struck head on,” states a news release from the BCSO.
The driver of the Chevy Tracker died after being taken to University of Cincinnati West Chester. The Volkswagen’s driver was treated at the scene, and a passenger was taken to UC West Chester for treatment of minor injuries.
No names have been released and police are working to notify the next of kin of the deceased driver.
The crash remains under investigation, the BCSO said.
