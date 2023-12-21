1 dead in Hamilton Mason Road crash involving 2 vehicles

“It appears the driver of the 2002 Chevy went left of center and both vehicles struck head on,” states a news release from the BCSO.

The driver of the Chevy Tracker died after being taken to University of Cincinnati West Chester. The Volkswagen’s driver was treated at the scene, and a passenger was taken to UC West Chester for treatment of minor injuries.

No names have been released and police are working to notify the next of kin of the deceased driver.

The crash remains under investigation, the BCSO said.