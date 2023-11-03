1 dead in crash involving Rumpke truck on Ohio 4 in Hamilton

Ohio 4 in Hamilton is shut down Friday morning for a crash that involves a Rumpke truck and a pedestrian, according to Butler County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers.
An unidentified man was killed, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
The accident happened about 6 a.m. The incident occurred near St. Clair Avenue in the city’s Lindenwald neighborhood.
Ohio 4 is closed for the investigation between Symmes and Corwin Avenues, according to dispatchers.
This article will be updated when more information is made available.
In Other News
1
It’s time change weekend: Clocks fall back an hour
2
ELECTION 2023: Voters to choose from 5 Middletown school board...
3
WEEKEND GUIDE: Things to do in the region
4
Cities make plans for money to boost prevention of roadway deaths...
5
ELECTION 2023: Ross Twp. voters have big decisions to make on police...
About the Author