1 dead in crash involving Rumpke truck on Ohio 4 in Hamilton

Credit: Susan Chiang

Updated 15 minutes ago
Ohio 4 in Hamilton is shut down Friday morning for a crash that involves a Rumpke truck and a pedestrian, according to Butler County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers.

An unidentified man was killed, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident happened about 6 a.m. The incident occurred near St. Clair Avenue in the city’s Lindenwald neighborhood.

Ohio 4 is closed for the investigation between Symmes and Corwin Avenues, according to dispatchers.

This article will be updated when more information is made available.

About the Author

Lauren Pack, a native of the Miami Valley, has been on staff at the Journal-News since 1994 reporting on courts and crime.

