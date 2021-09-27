1 dead after van crashes into house and catches fire in Fairfield Twp.

Before colliding with a house on Drew Drive in Fairfield Township, the driver hit a mailbox down the road, drove through multiple yards and hit a car. When the van collided with the home, a fire sparked in the van that spread to the home.

The family inside the home escaped safely; Adam Gehler, the homeowner, said after hearing what sounded like a big explosion, he ran outside to see what happened. When he spotted the van and the fire, he grabbed two fire extinguishers to try and put out the fire to help the driver.