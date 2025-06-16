1 dead after motorcycle crash in Fairfield

A crash in Fairfield Sunday left a motorcyclist dead, according to police.
At approximately 10:48 p.m., Fairfield police and EMS responded to South Gilmore Road at Pepper Ridge Drive on reports of a traffic crash.
A motorcycle and passenger vehicle were involved in the accident.
The 20-year-old motorcycle driver was transported to Mercy Fairfield Hospital by ambulance and pronounced dead at the hospital.
Circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation by Fairfield police.
