1 dead after hit-and-run in Butler County early Saturday

One person is dead after being hit Saturday morning by a vehicle in Hanover Twp.
Crews responded to reports of a person hit by a vehicle in the area of Reily Millville Road near Woodbine Road around 5:45 a.m., according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said a 911 caller “was eastbound on Reily Millville in a white van when they reported they ran over a male laying in the middle of the roadway.”
The sheriff’s office said during their investigation, it is believed a separate vehicle hit the man and left the scene.
Anyone with information should contact Sgt. Steven Poff at 513-785-1218.
In Other News
1
Middletown’s ‘Hocus Pocus’ festival is on Sunday
2
Oxford votes to hire professional sharpshooters to thin region’s deer...
3
Warren County farmer worries record-breaking beef costs could put him...
4
Six running for two seats in Fairfield Twp. trustees race
5
Middletown man charged with sex crimes arrested, bond set at $275K
About the Author