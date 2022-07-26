1 dead, 3 hurt in crash at US-127 and Hamilton Eaton Road

A fatal crash has closed a portion of US-127 in Milford Twp. in Butler County.
Butler County dispatchers said US-127 at Hamilton Eaton Road in Milford is currently closed due to the crash. It happened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Dispatchers said one person is dead and three others injured. We do not know how many vehicles were involved.
A medical helicopter made a “hard landing” at the site. Reports indicate crew on board were not injured.
Hamilton Eaton Road is closed from Ritter Street to Jacksonburg Road until the crash scene is cleared.
In Other News
1
Butler County Fair 2022: Meet the queen and king, Anna Moeller and Sam...
2
Funds to pay for Middletown’s license plate readers, 2 more Ross Twp...
3
Hamilton woman remembered for caring spirit helped beautify local...
4
Ross Local School District families face sports fee jumps, other costs...
5
Coordinator of Hops in the Hangar event: ‘No way are we canceling’
About the Author