1 dead, 3 hurt in crash at US-127 and Hamilton Eaton Road
1 dead, 3 hurt in crash at US-127 and Hamilton Eaton Road

A crash at Us-127 and Hamilton Eaton Road in Milford Twp. occurred in the morning hours July 26, 2022. WCPO/CONTRIBUTED

By TJ Caudill, Madeline Ottilie, WCPO
A fatal crash has closed a portion of US-127 in Milford Twp. in Butler County.

Butler County dispatchers said US-127 at Hamilton Eaton Road in Milford is currently closed due to the crash. It happened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Dispatchers said one person is dead and three others injured. We do not know how many vehicles were involved.

A medical helicopter made a “hard landing” at the site. Reports indicate crew on board were not injured.

Hamilton Eaton Road is closed from Ritter Street to Jacksonburg Road until the crash scene is cleared.

TJ Caudill, Madeline Ottilie, WCPO
