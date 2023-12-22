1 dead, 2 hurt in Ross Hanover Road crash

Investigators have not said what led to the crash.

The incident was the second fatal crash in Butler County this week. Another occurred Wednesday night in the 5300 block of Hamilton Mason Road in Liberty Twp.

In that crash, a 2002 Chevy Tracker was traveling east and a 2016 Volkswagen Passat was traveling west when they collided. The driver of the Tracker died after being taken to a hospital.

No names have been released in either crash, which remain under investigation, the BCSO said.