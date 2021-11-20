Zverev denies Djokovic another chance to earn a big title

Medvedev has won his last five meetings with Zverev, including a round-robin match earlier this week that was decided in a third-set tiebreaker.

Zverev won this event in 2018.

Djokovic committed a series of uncharacteristic baseline errors to hand Zverev the decisive break midway through the third set.

Zverev then held his nerve, saving a break point, before serving a slicing ace down the T on his first match point.

The tone of the match, though, was set in the first set, after Zverev saved a set point at 4-5.

In the first-set tiebreaker, a challenge from Zverev forced Djokovic to hit a second serve and resulted in a double fault. Then a backhand drop shot from Djokovic clipped the net and hopped over, enabling Zverev time to run it down and reply with a sharply angled forehand cross-court winner.

At 5-4 in the tiebreaker, Zverev crushed a backhand winner up the line to conclude a long rally, then produced a big serve out wide on his first set point that Djokovic couldn’t return.

In September at the U.S. Open, Medvedev ended Djokovic’s bid for a calendar-year Grand Slam by beating the Serb in the final to lift his first trophy at a major.

Dictating play from the start against Ruud, Medvedev improved to 9-0 at the ATP Finals since going 0-3 in his 2019 debut.

An inside-out forehand winner from Medvedev that concluded a 32-shot rally led to an early break in the opening set. Then Medvedev began varying his game more with forays to the net and drop shots as he again broke midway through the second set.

Ruud was broken again when he interrupted a point to challenge a call, which held up under review, handing Medvedev a chance to serve the match out.

Medvedev, who didn’t face a single break point and won 11 of 15 points at the net, finished it off with a perfectly executed serve and volley on his first match point.

Ruud, who also lost to Djokovic in straight sets in his opening round-robin match, said that getting beat soundly by the top two players "makes me want to seek revenge and become a better player for the next year.”

The doubles final will feature Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury against Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Andrew Dampf on Twitter: www.twitter.com/AndrewDampf

Caption Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their ATP World Tour Finals, singles semifinal, tennis match, at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Zverev won 7-6/4-6/6-3. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Caption Daniil Medvedev of Russia reacts after defeating Casper Ruud of Norway in their ATP World Tour Finals, singles semifinal, tennis match, at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Medvedev won 6-4/6-2. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Caption Daniil Medvedev of Russia shake hands with Casper Ruud of Norway, right, at the end of their ATP World Tour Finals, singles semifinal, tennis match, at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Medvedev won 6-4/6-2. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Caption Daniil Medvedev of Russia serves to Casper Ruud of Norway during their ATP World Tour Finals, singles semifinal, tennis match, at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Caption Daniil Medvedev of Russia hits a forehand to Casper Ruud of Norway during their ATP World Tour Finals, singles semifinal, tennis match, at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno