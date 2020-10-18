Zverev beats Auger-Aliassime in Cologne to end title wait

Auger-Aliassime is still waiting for his first career title after losing six finals in two seasons, all of them in straight sets. All three of the finals that the 20-year-old Canadian has played this year have been on indoor hard courts.

Zverev said he and Auger-Aliassime had bonded while practicing together in Monaco during the coronavirus pandemic, and he predicted a bright future for the Canadian. “You’re going to be lifting a winner’s trophy very, very soon,” Zverev said.

The Cologne Indoors is the first of two new back-to-back tournaments the city is hosting after the ATP calendar was modified due to the pandemic.

The second Cologne tournament was already holding qualification matches before Sunday's final in the first tournament took place. It will feature Zverev, former top-ranked player Andy Murray and U.S. Open quarterfinalist Denis Shapovalov.

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime returns the ball during the ATP bett1HULKS Indoors tennis final against Germany's Alexander Zverev in Cologne, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

