Zuerlein makes 56-yarder on last play, Cowboys beat Chargers

Herbert's 37-yard TD pass to a wide-open Donald Parham was nullified when Jared Cook was called for holding. Three plays later, Herbert was intercepted in the end zone by Damontae Kazee on third-and-6 from the Dallas 9 after Keenan Allen appeared to slip on his route.

In the fourth quarter, a motion penalty took away a 2-yard score for Cook. The Chargers had to settle for Vizcaino's third field goal to even it at 17.

Los Angeles is 8-17 in one-score losses since the start of the 2019 season.

Dallas went 78 yards in 15 plays on the opening drive to take a 7-0 lead. Troy Pollard scored on a jet sweep from 4 yards out. The drive was kept alive when Chargers linebacker Kyzir White was called for pass interference after Prescott threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-1 from the Dallas 48.

Vizcaino's 46-yard field goal put Los Angeles on the board before the Cowboys extended their lead to 14-3 during the final minute of the first quarter when Ezekiel Elliott went 5 yards off right tackle.

The Chargers closed to within a field goal on Mike Williams' 12-yard TD on a wide receiver screen after he had a 27-yard reception to get them into the red zone. An interception by Herbert earlier in the drive was nullified by a pass interference penalty on Dallas' Jayron Kearse. Los Angeles then made the 2-point conversion on Austin Ekeler's run up the middle.

Vizcaino tied it at 14 with a 32-yard field goal midway through the third quarter.

A HALFTIME FIRST

It took just over 102 seasons, but this marked the first 14-11 halftime score in NFL history.

CBS posted the graphic about the oddity before the end of the first half. It was confirmed by Sportradar.

Vizcaino had a chance to tie it late in the first half, but his 44-yard attempt hit the left upright with 3 seconds remaining. Dallas got the ball at its 49-yard line, and Prescott hit CeeDee Lamb, who found an opening and went up the right sideline. He lateraled at the 17 to Elliott, who was forced out of bounds by Derwin James at the 3.

INJURIES

Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray suffered an ankle injury on the opening drive but returned later in the first quarter.

UP NEXT

Cowboys: Host Philadelphia next Monday night.

Chargers: Travel to defending AFC champion Kansas City next Sunday.

