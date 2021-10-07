Zimmerman, Musah, Arriola enter US lineup vs Jamaica

Adams captained the U.S., which had an average age of 23 years, 111 days, the second-youngest for the Americans in a qualifier behind 23 years, 85 days in Honduras.

Robinson and Turner each started their 10th consecutive U.S. match.

McKennie started the opening 0-0 draw at El Salvador on Sept. 2, then was dropped before the 1-1 tie against Canada three days later for violating team COVID protocols and was sent home.

Goalkeeper Sean Johnson, defender DeAndre Yedlin and midfielder Gianluca Busio did not dress.

On the bench and in position to make qualifying debuts were Matthew Hoppe, Luca de la Torre, Shaq Moore Chris Richards, Zack Steffen and Tim Weah.

Jamaica coach Theodore Whitmore made three changes from the lineup that started the 1-1 draw at Costa Rica on Sept. 8, inserting midfielders Je-Vaughn Watson and Jamal Lowe along with forward Bobby Decordova-Reid.

Decordova-Reid is a teammate of Antonee Robinson at Fulham in England’s second tier.

Holdovers included goalkeeper Andre Blake, right back Alvas Powell, defenders Damion Lowe and Adrian Mariappa, left back Kemar Lawrence, midfielders Devon Williams and Tyreek Magee, and forward Shamar Nicholson.

