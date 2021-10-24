Zimbabwe's Dangarembga receives German peace prize

As a result, Dangarembga said the world is in need of new ways of thinking. She said bringing about real change will require not “miracle cures,” but hard, conscious work on behalf of those who have benefited from western power structures.

Dangarembga is known for her works including the bestselling novel, “Nervous Conditions” and its sequel, “This Mournable Body.” Announcing the prize earlier this year, the jury said she is “not just one of her country’s most important artists but also a widely audible voice of Africa in contemporary literature.”

Auma Obama, a sociologist and activist and half-sister of former U.S. President Barack Obama, introduced Dangarembga. She said the writer and filmmaker has fought “against all odds” and “with all possible means” for “the voiceless and for freedom of expression” in Zimbabwe.

“You presented a differentiated picture of the African continent worldwide,” Obama added.

In addition to the Peace Prize, Dangarembga has also been awarded the PEN Pinter Prize and the PEN International Award for Freedom of Expression this year.

Caption Author Tsitsi Dangarembga, from Zimbabwe, receives the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade from Karin Schmidt-Friderichs, president of the Börsenverein des Deutschen Buchhandels, in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 (Thomas Lohnes/epd-Pool/dpa via AP) Credit: Thomas Lohnes Credit: Thomas Lohnes