Zimbabwe reporter fined on accreditation for New York Times

The Bulawayo magistrates court fined Jeffrey Moyo 200,000 Zimbabwe dollars (about $650 U.S. dollars) and also imposed a suspended two-year sentence, according to a statement by media freedom advocacy group, the Media Institute of Southern Africa.

Police arrested Moyo in May last year and accused him of facilitating fraudulent accreditation for two foreign journalists from the New York newspaper who were in Zimbabwe on a reporting trip. The two foreign journalists were deported, while Moyo spent about three weeks in detention before being released on bail.