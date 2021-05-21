Zimbabwe's vice president confirms lockdown in central city

Constantino Chiwenga, who is also the country's health minister, issued a statement Friday saying activities in Kwekwe, a city of more than 100,000, will be restricted for two weeks starting Friday.

Bars and beer taverns have been closed and there is a night curfew from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. The lockdown also bans public gatherings such as weddings and health officials will supervise all funerals.