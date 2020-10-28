Zimbabwe Cabinet approves proposal to criminalize protests

The proposed changes to the law are expected to be approved by Zimbabwe's parliament, which is dominated by Mnangagwa's ruling ZANU-PF party.

Non-governmental organizations accused Mnangagwa of backtracking on his promises to make Zimbabwe more democratic when he took power in 2017 from longtime repressive ruler, and his mentor, the late Robert Mugabe.

“It’s a calculated attempt to silence critical voices and part of a broader agenda to entrench a de-facto one-party state," charged Blessing Vava, director of Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition, a grouping of more than 80 organizations that includes labor, church and student groups.

"NGOs have been instrumental in exposing human rights abuses and the government’s response is to criminalize their work,” said Vava.

Mnangagwa and his officials recently accused non-governmental organizations of working with Zimbabwe's political opposition and foreign governments to try to topple his administration. He said anti-government protests and international sanctions are threats to his government.

Zimbabwe, a country of some 15 million people, is troubled by a deepening economic crisis, exacerbated by COVID-19 and marked by inflation of more than 650%, high unemployment that has resulted in more than two-thirds of the population surviving on informal trade, and an economic contraction estimated to be 10% this year, according the International Monetary Fund.