Zhao's Oscars get muted reaction, even censorship in China

Zhao's "Nomadland" is the second film directed by a woman to win a best picture Oscar. She is the first woman of color and second woman ever to win the Oscars for best director.

Yet, in China, where Zhao was born, her history-making success has not been trumpeted or celebrated. State media in China had yet to celebrate her win by late Monday morning, with CCTV and Xinhua, the two main state media not posting her win.