Zhang of China makes breakthrough despite loss at Wimbledon

Ranked 175th, Zhang faded at the finish in a matchup between qualifiers. In the final set he struggled with his serve, while Hoang had an 11-4 edge in winners.

The 24-year-old Zhang won three matches in qualifying to make Wimbledon's main draw. He failed in three previous attempts to qualify at Grand Slam tournaments.

Li Na has had China’s greatest success in tennis. She won women’s singles titles at the 2011 French Open and 2014 Australian Open and was inducted to the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2019.

The last Chinese men to compete in the main draw at Wimbledon were Chu Chen-Hua and Mei Fu-Chi in 1959. Chinese men have also competed at the Australian Open, and are now 0-7 in Grand Slam matches in the Open era, which began in 1968.

China's Ze Zhang plays a return to Antoine Hoang of France during the men's singles first round match on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday June 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant