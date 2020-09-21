Zendaya becomes youngest lead drama actress to win Emmy

“I just want to say there is hope in the young people out there," she said. “I know our TV show doesn’t always feel like a great example of that," but she thanked them for “doing the work.”

Zendaya said she was grateful to share the moment with family and friends despite the coronavirus pandemic, which has restricted interaction with loved ones.

“I think it’s moments like this that we really have to hold on to and cherish,’’ said the actress, who overcame a strong group of nominees that included Aniston, Olivia Colman, Jodie Comer, Laura Linney and Sandra Oh.

“I definitely felt like this wrapping of love around me as I was sitting here,” Zendaya continued. “I’m just trying to take it all in. Just being grateful for the moments that we do have of joy and happiness.”

In this video grab captured on Sept. 20, 2020, courtesy of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and ABC Entertainment, Zendaya reacts as she accepts the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for "Euphoria" during the 72nd Emmy Awards broadcast. (The Television Academy and ABC Entertainment via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited