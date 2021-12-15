Zebras on the run for months in Maryland have been captured

Lawyer Steven B. Vinick emailed The Post on Tuesday saying his client “has been and is a respected businessman in Prince George’s County, and he looks forward to being able to show in court that there is no merit whatsoever to any of the charges pending against him.”

USDA inspectors wrote that the zebras escaped “during the unloading process” as the herd was moved to Maryland from Florida, Animal Services Chief Rodney Taylor said.

County officials worked with the animals’ caretakers for weeks, trying to lure the fugitives into a corral using food and other zebras.

A Twitter parody account for the zebras said Tuesday, "Well, Well, Well...they got us. We had an amazing time and it's all about being outside."