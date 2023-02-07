X
Dark Mode Toggle

Zambia rearrests 8 Croatians after charges dropped

Nation & World
By NOEL SICHALWE, Associated Press
15 minutes ago
Zambian authorities confirm that officials have rearrested eight Croatians, preventing them from leaving the southern African country after a court dropped child trafficking charges against them a day earlier

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Zambian authorities have rearrested eight Croatians Tuesday, preventing them from leaving the country after a court dropped child trafficking charges against them a day earlier.

“I can confirm that they have been rearrested on the instructions of NPA (the National Prosecutions Authority). I am not sure of the charges though,” immigration spokesman Namati Nshinka told The Associated Press.

Zambian officials prevented the eight Croatians — four couples — from boarding a flight to leave the southern African country. On Monday a court dismissed child trafficking charges against them following applications by their lawyers. They had earlier pleaded not guilty.

The charges alleged that on December 7, last year, the four couples acted together to traffic the children. The young children were from neighboring Congo and the couples said they adopted the children through a lawyer.

The eight include Zoran Subosic, 52, a guitarist in a well-known band Hladno Pivo, or Cold Beer, and Immovic Subosic, 41, an administrator, according to Croatian media. Others include Damir Magic, 44, an electrical technician, Nadic Magic, 45, a technician, Ladislav Persic, 42, a medical doctor, Aleksandra Persic, 43, a hair salon attendant, Noah Kraljevic, 40, a program director and Ivona Kraljevic, 36, a dog handler.

In Croatia, that country’s foreign ministry said on Monday that the four couples were told to leave Zambia within 48 hours.

No statement has been made about who is taking care of the young children who were to be adopted.

Credit: Salim Dawood

Credit: Salim Dawood

Credit: Salim Dawood

Credit: Salim Dawood

In Other News
1
Newborn, toddler saved from rubble in quake-hit Syrian town
2
Kal Penn to host PEN America literary awards ceremony
3
At last: Streisand memoir 'My Name is Barbra' coming Nov. 7
4
Tickets for Beyoncé’s 1st concert of world tour sell out
5
Study: 15 million people live under threat of glacial floods
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top