Zambia approaches elections amid repression, says Amnesty

This will be Lungu's last term in office if he wins, and Amnesty International is alleging that he is using repression to ensure victory.

“What we have seen in Zambia, especially in the past five years, is an increasingly brutal crackdown on human rights, characterized by brazen attacks on any form of dissent,” said Deprose Muchena, Amnesty International’s Director for East and Southern Africa.

In a report titled "Ruling by fear and repression," the human rights organization says Zambia has seen a number of police killings, arrests of opposition leaders and the shutting down of media outlets amid "a climate of fear and impunity."

Social media activists are not safe, said Amnesty International, citing the case of a 15-year-old who is awaiting trial on three counts of criminal libel after criticizing Lungu on Faceboook.

Lungu has previously denied stifling the opposition and pledged free and fair elections during a meeting with foreign diplomats earlier this year. Lungu faces more than a dozen other contenders but his main rival remains Hakainde Hichilema who he narrowly defeated in 2015 and 2016.

Lungu has assured the nation of his health after collapsing earlier this month.

Zambia, Africa’s second biggest copper producer, is battling an economic crisis worsened by the outbreak of COVID – 19 which has resurged in recent weeks.