Zaghari-Ratcliffe seeks freedom for remaining Iran hostages

At the time Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Ashoori were freed, the British government said it had also negotiated Tahbaz’s release on furlough, though he would remain in Iran while additional details were worked out. Tahbaz’s case is complicated by the fact that he holds U.S citizenship, as well as British and Iranian nationality.

His attorney in Iran, Hojjat Kermani, said Monday that Tahbaz was never released on furlough. Instead, he was only allowed to see his family in Tehran for 48 hours under the supervision of armed guards, then was returned to custody.

In another twist, Tahbaz was taken to a hotel on Sunday but then returned to Evin Prison on Monday.

Isabel DeBre contributed to this report from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Caption Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe smiles during a press conference hosted by her local MP Tulip Siddiq, in the Macmillan Room, Portcullis House, following her release from detention in Iran, in London, Monday March 21, 2022. (Victoria Jones/Pool Photo via AP)

Caption Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe smiles during a press conference hosted by her local MP Tulip Siddiq, in the Macmillan Room, Portcullis House, following her release from detention in Iran, in London, Monday March 21, 2022. (Victoria Jones/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Victoria Jones Credit: Victoria Jones Caption Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe smiles during a press conference hosted by her local MP Tulip Siddiq, in the Macmillan Room, Portcullis House, following her release from detention in Iran, in London, Monday March 21, 2022. (Victoria Jones/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Victoria Jones Credit: Victoria Jones

Caption Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe smile to her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, during a press conference hosted by her local MP Tulip Siddiq, in the Macmillan Room, Portcullis House, following her release from detention in Iran, in London, Monday March 21, 2022. (Victoria Jones/Pool Photo via AP)

Caption Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, right and her husband, Richard Ratcliffe smile, during a press conference hosted by her local MP Tulip Siddiq, in the Macmillan Room, Portcullis House, following her release from detention in Iran, in London, Monday March 21, 2022. (Victoria Jones/Pool Photo via AP)

Caption Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, right and her husband, Richard Ratcliffe smile, during a press conference hosted by her local MP Tulip Siddiq, in the Macmillan Room, Portcullis House, following her release from detention in Iran, in London, Monday March 21, 2022. (Victoria Jones/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Victoria Jones Credit: Victoria Jones Caption Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, right and her husband, Richard Ratcliffe smile, during a press conference hosted by her local MP Tulip Siddiq, in the Macmillan Room, Portcullis House, following her release from detention in Iran, in London, Monday March 21, 2022. (Victoria Jones/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Victoria Jones Credit: Victoria Jones