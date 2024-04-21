Zack Wheeler has no-hit bid for 7 1/3 innings as Phillies beat slumping White Sox 9-5

Manager Rob Thomson said Wheeler's cutoff was 120 pitches, which would have matched his career high, and the right-hander aimed to be more efficient in the later innings.

“I told J.T. I was going to try to get some quicker outs those next couple of innings and try to go for it,” Wheeler said of catcher J.T. Realmuto. “Didn’t happen. At the end of the day, it’s a good start. It was a good day.”

A night earlier, Philadelphia’s Spence Turnbull didn’t allow a hit until Gavin Sheets’ one-out single in the seventh.

Chicago is batting a major league-low .190 and extended its franchise-worst start to 3-17. The White Sox have lost eight of their last nine games.

Philadelphia at 13-8 moved five games over .500 in April for first time since 2019.

Wheeler was dominant, allowing only two balls to leave the infield before Lee’s hit. His toughest batter probably was his first, when Nicky Lopez worked a 10-pitch walk leading off the game. That played big later when Wheeler’s pitch count was at 101 at the start of the eighth.

“Honestly, I was a little tired after that first at-bat,” Wheeler said. "I figured it was going to be a long day. But I was able to get some good outs after that."

Thomson had Seranthony Dominguez relieve after Lee’s hit.

“I was just trying to get on,” Lee said. “Everyone knew the no-hitter was going on so obviously trying to break it up.”

The pitch to Lee purposely was more hittable than it normally might have been.

“It was a sinker," Wheeler said. “I think it was in, maybe not in enough, but I was trying to get some quick outs right there, so I was trying to get a little more plate with those balls.”

The sellout crowd of 44,546 gave Wheeler a standing ovation as he exited toward the dugout.

“He was great,” Thomson said.

Marsh’s two-run homer in the second off Michael Soroka (0-3) gave Wheeler plenty of cushion. Trea Turner’s two-run double in the seventh made it 9-0, extending his streak of games with extra-base hits to seven.

Chicago scored all of its runs in the ninth off Ricardo Pinto.

José Alvarado earned his fourth save, entering with two outs and the bases loaded and retiring Andrew Benintendi on a first-pitch groundout.

Nick Castellanos tripled, had two singles and drove in a pair of runs for the Phillies.

In spite of his record, Wheeler has been dominant after agreeing last month to a $126 million, three-year contract covering 2025-27. He lowered his ERA to 2.22 and has struck out 38 batters, walked seven and given up 21 hits in 32 1/3 innings over five starts.

Before Lee’s single, only Braden Shewmake’s flyout to right leading off the sixth and Benintendi’s flyout to the center-field warning track with one out in the seventh left the infield.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: OF Paul DeJong did not come out to play the field in the fifth inning after getting plunked on the left elbow by Wheeler in the top half.

UP NEXT

Philadelphia goes for the three-game sweep Sunday afternoon when RHP Aaron Nola (2-1, 3.47) takes the mound against RHP Nick Nastrini (0-1, 3.60).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP Credit: AP

