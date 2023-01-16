Zach Edey scores 32, No. 3 Purdue beats Michigan State 64-63

Walker was set up with what seemed to be an open jumper on the left wing only to have Boilermakers guard Ethan Morton get a hand up to deflect the shot, leaving it short of the rim.

Purdue freshman guard Foster Loyer had 17 points, including a go-ahead free throw with 25.7 seconds left in a game that had the intensity of a matchup in March.

Hoggard had 14 points and eight assists, while Joey Hauser added 10 points for the Spartans, who looked like they were going to be overmatched early in the game.

Purdue led by 13 points with 5:47 to go in the first half, but was ahead by just two at halftime after Michigan State started to make shots and cut down on turnovers.

The Spartans surged ahead by five points early in the second half before both teams took turns with the lead in a closely contested game with 13 lead changes and eight ties.

BIG PICTURE

Purdue: Edey's improved play and conditioning makes his tough to stop and sets up everything for coach Matt Painter's offense that runs through the junior from Toronto.

Michigan State: Izzo said senior forward Malik Hall will be out “a while," with a foot injury that is potentially a major setback for a team that lacks front court depth.

UP NEXT

Purdue: Plays at Minnesota on Thursday night.

Michigan State: Hosts No. 23 Rutgers on Thursday night.

