Zach Edey has first 30-20 March Madness game since 1995, No. 1 seed Purdue routs Grambling State

How good was Edey? The last player with a 30-20 game in the tournament was Joe Smith of Maryland on March 18, 1995.

Braden Smith added 11 points and 10 assists for the Boilermakers (30-4), who tied the school's single-season record for victories. Purdue had a 48-23 rebounding advantage.

This was a far different story from the one that played out 372 days earlier, when the Boilermakers fell to Fairleigh Dickinson to become the second No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 seed in the NCAA Tournament. This time, they left no doubt about who had the better team — or the better players.

Purdue took a 36-27 halftime lead in front of a sellout crowd largely clad in their dominant black color, 60 miles from the school’s campus. Edey then proceeded to lead the Boilermakers on an 18-6 spurt to open the second half and never looked back.

Tra’Michael Moton scored 21 points and Kintavious Dozier finished with 16 for the Tigers (21-15), the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament champs who emerged as an early darling when they beat Montana State in overtime in the First Four to earn their first trip to the NCAA Tournament.

