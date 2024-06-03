Yuka Saso makes headlines in Japan as special edition papers mark her US Open win

Commuters at Tokyo’s Shimbashi Station were greeted with a special edition of the Yomiuri newspaper

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
4 hours ago
X

TOKYO (AP) — Commuters at Tokyo's Shimbashi Station were greeted with a special edition of the Yomiuri newspaper on Monday.

The big news was the victory of Yuka Saso at the U.S. Open on Sunday, the second time she has won title. Japanese papers still print special editions to mark such moments.

She won in 2021 playing under the flag of the Philippines, the land of her birth. This time she won flying the flag of Japan, the birthplace of her father.

“Winning in 2021, I represented the Philippines. I feel like I was able to give back to my mom,” Saso said. “This year I was able to represent Japan, and I think I was able to give back to my dad. I’m very happy that I was able to do it.

“It’s just a wonderful feeling that I was able to give back to my parents in the same way.”

The 22-year-old Saso shot a 2-under 68 on Sunday — early Monday Japanese time — to win by three shots at the Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
How AP covered the D-Day landings and lost photographer Bede Irvin in...
2
CEOs got hefty pay raises in 2023, widening the gap with the workers...
3
World track body creates biennial championships with bigger cash prizes...
4
How AP and Equilar calculated CEO pay
5
More women made the list of top paid CEOs in 2023, but their numbers...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top