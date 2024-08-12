Yseult hits Olympic stage as closing ceremony performer, shining light on music and modeling career

“The lyrics match perfectly with my career,” Yseult told The Associated Press in an interview on the rooftop of a luxury hotel in Paris. The singer said she choose Sinatra’s popular 1969 ballad over the French version because it’s more “bold, fierce and strong” like herself.

“I like the fact that this is me, this is who I am,” she said. “I’m not perfect. But I’m doing things my way. The version of Frank Sinatra is more fierce and empowering. The French version is more like a love sad song.”

After Yseult’s performance, her next goal is winning over hearts in the U.S., starting with her new album “Mental,” which releases Sept. 20. Her upcoming project is all a part of her plans for global dominance within entertainment and fashion.

Yseult spoke with the AP about her new album, flourishing modeling career and maintaining her mental health through online bullying.

Bullying impacts Yseult's mental health, approach to new album

In France, Yseult is known for her unapologetically candid lyrics, fearlessly speaking out about her experiences as a Black woman and openly addressing issues like racism and discrimination.

However, Yseult’s honest nature was met with some online trolls who targeted her plus-sized body shape. She said the comments rocked her mental health, but declined to say what — if any — help she sought or received.

“To be bullied publicly is very painful as a human,” she said. “It's painful as an artist. ... Everyone having negative thoughts about you. It's very tricky because people already have a stereotype about Black women, and a woman who has curves. It's more and more hate on me.

"But I'm proud of myself because I stand tall and have resilience, so I don't care."

Instead of clapping back on social media, she chose to open up about how it affected her mental health and let friends speak for her on “Mental," a 12-track album led by the single “B(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk) You Could Never.” Her new project will feature English lyrics for the first time.

“On my last project, I talk about my skin, hair, family and struggle. My vulnerability,” Yseult said about her extended play album, “Brut” in 2020. “On this project, it was important for me to talk about my mental health and share where I am right now."

Yseult taking modeling to next level, influencing other ‘curvy’ women

Yseult has soaring vocals, but she's also a top-notched fashionista. She's well respected in the modeling industry, performing on major runways from Balmain, Mugler, McQueen and Balenciaga.

The singer is a global ambassador for L'Oreal and was a sensation on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival this year.

As Yseult grows more into her stardom, she knows more pressure will be placed on her. But she feels ready to take on the challenge of inspiring Black curvy women like herself.

“I just embrace my fears, and I embrace the fact that I’m not perfect,” she said. “I’m kind of happy if I’m inspiring some women. It’s cool, but it’s a lot of pressure.”

Yseult, who performed in a Dior Haute Couture ensemble, wants to create her own unisex brand. It certainly can happen with the connections she's made within the fashion industry.

Yseult hopes people saw ‘the face of France’ during the Olympics

Yseult believes French artists are as talented as anyone the world.

During the opening ceremony, the country's top performers from different musical genres — including Aya Nakamura to Gojira — put on a show.

For closing festivities, it was Yseult's turn.

“Here is the face of France,” she said. “It's diverse. Let's be proud of our inclusivity. Our diversity. Even if behind each fight, you can feel some resistance. We always win. So, I'm here. I'm going to stand. I'm going to sing. It's already a win. This is France.”

Even if the French lyrics aren't fully understood, Yseult believes the emotions in the song speak for themselves.

“You can feel the vibe, the attitude, the personality,” she said.

