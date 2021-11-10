Youth urge Pacific Rim leaders to act on climate, pandemic

“I never knew as a young person living in a town of just 5,000 people in rural New Zealand that such a conference existed,” Ardern told them. “And it opened my eyes to completely new cultures and experiences."

She said young people should never underestimate the influence they can wield.

One of the youth delegates asked Ardern how countries could be held accountable if they didn't take action on climate change.

“If the world is not ready to take bold action, then the world must be ready for the disastrous results of climate change,” Ardern said. “So those are the two choices we have.”

Ardern said she wanted to acknowledge the big impact that the coronavirus has been having on young people, from education to mental health.

Among other points made in the Youth Declaration that was handed to Ardern by delegate Jess Jenkins was that tech companies should be held accountable for protecting data and privacy, and that marginalized people should be prioritized.