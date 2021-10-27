Young women boycott UK nightclubs over 'spiking' concerns

Police were carrying out unannounced checks through the night, and all reports were being taken “incredibly seriously,” said Chief Superintendent Justin Burtenshaw, commander for Brighton and Hove. Anyone who believed they may have been a victim of spiking should let police or bar staff know immediately so they could be tested for potential drugs, he added.

Organizers of the boycott said on Instagram that “spiking has become an epidemic.”

“Never before have we heard of so many students waking up with no memory of what had happened the night before,” read the message. “This is not getting ‘black-out drunk,’ this is getting drugged and is something that can be changed.”

An online petition calling for nightclubs to be required to thoroughly search people on entry has garnered almost 170,000 signatures.