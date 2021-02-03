Young reader's edition of Michelle Obama's book out in March

“Growing up on the South Side of Chicago in the 1960s and ’70s, my parents, Fraser and Marian Robinson, always kept it straight with me and my brother, Craig. They never sugarcoated hard truths or presented their reality as anything other than what it was — because they knew we could handle it. I want to give you all that same respect," she writes.

“So my promise to you is to give you my story in all its messy glory — from the time I struggled in front of my kindergarten class, to my first kiss and the insecurities I felt growing up, to the chaos of a campaign trail, to the strange experience of shaking hands with the Queen of England. . . . I hope that as you’re reading my story, you’ll also think about your own — because it’s the most beautiful gift you'll ever have."