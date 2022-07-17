Young eagles 18th but settles for 2nd place at British Open

“It probably hurts a little worse to come up one shot short. If you lose by eight you don’t really care,” said Young, a 25-year-old American who is from New York. “I would have signed up for 65 this morning. And to watch Cameron shoot what he did, it was pretty amazing.”

Young was at or near the top of leaderboard on all four days at St. Andrews. He opened with an 8-under 64 on Thursday to take the early lead, added a 69 in the second round and a 71 on Saturday.

Heading out for the final round on Sunday, he and Smith were tied for third, four strokes behind McIlroy and Viktor Hovland.

Two bogeys on the front nine — on the first and ninth holes — set him back, but seven total birdies before the eagle on the last kept him in contention to win his first major.

The bogey on 9 was a surprise considering Young had birdied that hole in all three previous rounds this week.

“I think I tried a little hard to get it to the green knowing that right is totally fine. I was just trying to hit one really hard and turning right to left and I just overdid it,” Young said. “Probably just maybe not the best decision I made. And not the best shot I hit today. Just one of those times.”

Young was playing at his first British Open. He has never made the cut at the Masters or the U.S. Open, but he did get some valuable major tournament experience at this year's PGA Championship. He finished in a tie for third after a double bogey on the 16th at Southern Hills.

“At this point — not as much as some of those other guys — but I’ve at least been around the lead a lot this year," Young said. "In the PGA Tour in a major, so it’s not the first time I’ve been in that situation.

“And the more I put myself there, I think I said at the PGA one of these times I’ll shoot 5 under on the back (nine) and that will be enough. And today I did. And it wasn’t. So I guess one of these times I’ll shoot 6 on the back on Sunday and that will be enough.”

Trying to get to that 5-under number on the back nine Sunday meant going all out on one last drive.

With the Old Course playing hard and fast all week, many of the par 4s have been drivable. Young knew he needed an eagle on the final hole to pressure Smith so he teed it up and went all out.

“I don’t know what that hole played to this week, but I’d imagine probably more than half of the people were making birdie. The way Cameron Smith chips and putts, I didn’t really think he would make a 4,” Young said. “So, yes, I kind of was just trying to get it there and trying to give myself some kind of look, because obviously you never know.”

Combined Shape Caption Cameron Young of the US plays out of the rough on the 13th fairway during the final round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Sunday July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert

Combined Shape Caption Cameron Smith, of Australia, left, shakes hands with Cameron Young of the US after their final round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Sunday July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert

Combined Shape Caption Cameron Young of the US putts on the 14th green during the final round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Sunday July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert

Combined Shape Caption Cameron Young of the US watches his shot on the 6th hole during the final round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Sunday July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert