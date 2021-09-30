Young climate activists denounce 'youth-washing' in Milan

“They are having police escort us to and from the building, and they are the same police who are brutalizing protesters and keeping our friends out,’’ O’Connor said. She criticized the document being finalized inside for the U.N. climate conference.

“They are going to say that this is what the youth movement wants,’’ she said. “And we will not let them.”

Danish delegate Rikke Nielsen estimated that at least one-third of the delegates were not happy with the process that had unfolded at the Milan conference.

Thunberg, Ugandan activist Vanessa Nakate and Italian activist Martina Comparelli delayed a news conference where they planned to discuss their private meeting with Draghi to ensure that the detained delegates were now free to move around.

In the end, Thunberg declined to speak to demonstrate discontent with police actions, organizers said.

“Come to the demo tomorrow,’’ the 18-year-old Swedish activist said. Thunberg plans to lead what is expected to be Milan’s largest climate demonstration on Friday.

Comparelli accused political leaders of both youth-washing and green-washing -- using environmental terminology and recruiting youth activists to make their pledges for reducing greenhouse gas emissions seem legitimate.

“They cannot divide us into delegates, and non-delegates, into activists that can talk to prime ministers and activists that cannot talk to prime ministers. Activists who are stopped because they are raising cardboard, literally cardboard,’’ she said.

Comparelli said that Draghi was sincere in their private meeting but that she was suspending judgment until a Group of 20 summit scheduled to start in Rome on Oct. 30, the day before the U.N. climate conference begins in Glasgow, Scotland.

Nakate said the premier had promised to use Italy’s current position as the head of the G-20 to advance their demands that governments follow through on pledges to mobilize $100 billion each year from 2020 to 2025 to fight climate change.

“We are going to keep demanding for climate action, for a future that is livable a future, that is sustainable, a future that is equitable, a future that is healthy for all of us,’’ Nakate said outside the conference venue. “We cannot eat coal, we cannot drink oil and we cannot breath so-called natural gas.”

Caption Swedish activist Greta Thunberg arrives for the final day of a three-day Youth for Climate summit in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.(AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Caption Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi speaks during the final day of a three-day Youth for Climate summit in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.(AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Caption Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate and Swedish activist Greta Thunberg are escorted by other activists during the final day of a three-day Youth for Climate summit in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.(AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Caption A security guard checks the temperature of participants as Swedish activist Greta Thunberg arrives for the final day of a three-day Youth for Climate summit in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.(AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Caption Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg arrives for the final day of a three-day Youth for Climate summit in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.(AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Caption Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg arrives for the final day of a three-day Youth for Climate summit in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.(AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Caption Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is escorted to the final day of a three-day Youth for Climate summit in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.(AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Caption Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate arrives for the final day of a three-day Youth for Climate summit in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.(AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Caption Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg rushes to the final day of a three-day Youth for Climate summit in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.(AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Caption Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate, and Swedish activist Greta Thunberg arrive for the final day of a three-day Youth for Climate summit in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.(AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Caption British Premier Boris Johnson appears in video conference during the final day of a three-day Youth for Climate summit in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.(AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Caption Swedish activist Greta Thunberg arrives for the final day of a three-day Youth for Climate summit in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.(AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Caption Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate, second from right, and Swedish activist Greta Thunberg arrive for the final day of a three-day Youth for Climate summit in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.(AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Caption Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi speaks during the final day of a three-day Youth for Climate summit in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.(AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno