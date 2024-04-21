Young brother and sister dead, 15 injured when vehicle crashes into birthday party, sheriff says

A Michigan sheriff says a young brother and sister died and 15 people were injured, several seriously, when vehicle driven by a suspected drunken driver crashed into a birthday party Saturday at a boat club

Updated 25 minutes ago
BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A young brother and sister died and 15 people were injured, several seriously, when vehicle driven by a suspected drunken driver crashed into a birthday party Saturday at a boat club, a Michigan sheriff said.

An 8-year-old girl and her 5-year-old brother died in the crash when a 66-year-old woman crashed 25 feet into the building about 3 p.m. at the Swan Creek Boat Club in Berlin Township, about 30 miles south of Detroit, Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said.

Goodnough did not identify the woman driving the vehicle but said she was taken into custody suspected of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death.

She was cooperating with authorities, he said.

