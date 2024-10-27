Yin Ruoning shoots 65 to win in Malaysia. She holds off Jeeno Thitikul, who finishes runner-up again

Starting her final round in a three-way tie for the lead, Yin Ruoning shot a 7-under 65 to win the LPGA Tour’s Maybank Championship in Malaysia by one stroke for her second title this month
Yin Ruoning of China holds the winning trophy during the awards ceremony after winning the LPGA Tour's Maybank Championship at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country club in Kuala Lumpur, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Yin Ruoning of China holds the winning trophy during the awards ceremony after winning the LPGA Tour's Maybank Championship at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country club in Kuala Lumpur, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Starting her final round in a three-way tie for the lead, Yin Ruoning shot a 7-under 65 on Sunday to win the LPGA Tour’s Maybank Championship in Malaysia by one stroke for her second title this month.

Yin, of China, finished at 23-under 265 after a safe two-putt on the final hole. She held off Thai player Jeeno Thitikul (66), who was also runner-up at last year's event after losing the second longest playoff in LPGA Tour history.

Yin had a dominant six-shot win at LPGA Shanghai earlier this month and also won the Dow Championship in June, where she partnered with Thitikul.

“I had such great year last year, I was wondering if I can win again, what if I can’t, such things," Yin said. "But I think I just really learned that I just need to enjoy myself out here and have fun, happy, so that’s what I do.”

South Korea's Haeran Ryu shot a 67 and was two shots behind Yin. American Bailey Tardy, who equaled the best score of the round at 65, and second-round leader Maja Stark (70) of Sweden were tied for fourth at 16-under 272.

Hannah Green, who earned her third victory of 2024 and sixth of her career last week in South Korea, also had a 65 to finish sixth at 15-under 273. She was tied with American Marina Alex (69), Hsu Wei-Ling (68) and Choi Hye-Jin (66).

Defending champion Celine Boutier of France was 11 strokes behind Yin after a 72 and finished tied for 12th.

Yin Ruoning of China celebrates with his caddie on the 18th hole after winning the LPGA Tour's Maybank Championship at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country club in Kuala Lumpur, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Credit: AP

Yin Ruoning of China, centre, celebrates on the 18th hole after winning the LPGA Tour's Maybank Championship at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country club in Kuala Lumpur, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Credit: AP

Jean Thitikul of Thailand, watches her tee shot on the 16th hole during the LPGA Tour's Maybank Championship at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country club in Kuala Lumpur, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Credit: AP

Yin Ruoning of China lines up a putt on on the 17th hole during the LPGA Tour's Maybank Championship at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country club in Kuala Lumpur, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Credit: AP

Yin Ruoning of China watches her tee shot on the 16th hole during the LPGA Tour's Maybank Championship at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country club in Kuala Lumpur, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Credit: AP

Ryu Haeran of South Korea's, right, watches her fairway shot on the 14th hole during the LPGA Tour's Maybank Championship at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country club in Kuala Lumpur, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Credit: AP

Ryu Haeran of South Korea's, watches her fairway shot on the 14th hole during the LPGA Tour's Maybank Championship at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country club in Kuala Lumpur, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Credit: AP

Maja Stark of Sweden watches her fairway shot on the third hole during the second round of Maybank LPGA Championship golf tournament at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country club in Kuala Lumpur, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Credit: AP

Bailey Tardy of the United States watches her fairway shot on the third hole during the second round of Maybank LPGA Championship golf tournament at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country club in Kuala Lumpur, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Credit: AP

Celine Boutier, of France, hits from a fairway bunker at the 3rd fairway during the first round of Maybank LPGA Championship golf tournament at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country club in Kuala Lumpur, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Credit: AP

Yin Ruoning of China kisses the trophy during the awards ceremony after winning the LPGA Tour's Maybank Championship at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country club in Kuala Lumpur, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Credit: AP

