'Yes, we need hands': Kitchen pops up in Ukraine's capital

Food, water, heat and medicine grew increasingly scarce, in what Ukraine condemned as a medieval-style siege by Moscow to batter it into submission.

A third round of talks between the two sides ended with a top Ukrainian official saying there had been minor, unspecified progress toward establishing safe corridors that would allow civilians to escape the fighting. Russia’s chief negotiator said he expects those corridors to start operating Tuesday.

Blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flags flew above some of the field kitchen’s tents. Stacks of wood crates and piles of firewood made for walls within the camp. Boiling vegetable soup sent steam into the cold air; wood fire crackled.

Men in camouflage uniforms inspected canned food with messages scrawled on them in black marker.

“Thank you, darlings! We pray for you. God with us!” said one can.

Caption People cook outdoors for Ukrainian servicemen and civil defense members serving in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 7, 2022. The United Nations is unable to meet the needs of millions of civilians caught in conflict in Ukraine today and is urging safe passage for people to go "in the direction they choose" and for humanitarian supplies to get to areas of hostilities, according to the U.N. humanitarian chief. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

