Yemen's Houthi rebels claim missile hits Saudi oil facility

Saudi Aramco, the kingdom’s oil giant that now has a sliver of its worth traded publicly on the stock market, did not respond to a request for comment. Its stock traded slightly up Thursday on Riyadh's Tadawul stock exchange as the international crude benchmark, Brent, traded at more than $64 a barrel.

Since 2015, the Houthis battling the Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen have targeted international airports, along with military installations and critical oil infrastructure, within Saudi Arabia. In recent weeks the group has stepped up its attacks, repeatedly crashing drones and missiles into the kingdom’s Patriot missile batteries.

A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen after the rebels seized the country's capital, Sanaa. The war has settled into a bloody stalemate, with Saudi Arabia facing international criticism for its airstrikes killing civilians.