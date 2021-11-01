Yemeni officials: Houthi missiles kill at least 10 civilians

A Saudi-led coalition entered the war the next year to try restore the government to power. The war has deteriorated largely into a stalemate and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

The facility includes a religious school and a mosque attended by about 1,200 Muslim students from across the country. Most of the students and teachers left the area last month as the Houthis made progress in their offensive on Marib.

Moammar al-Iryani, information minister of the internationally recognized government, said the casualties included women and children.

“This horrific massacre comes after a series of systematic killings of civilians that the terrorist Houthi militia committed in the past few days” in the government-held cities of Marib and Taiz, he said.

A Houthi ballistic missile struck the house of a key tribal leader in al-Aumd on Thursday, killing at least 11 civilians and wounding 16 others.

On Saturday, the Houthis shelled the residential Camp neighborhood on the outskirts of the government-held city of Taiz, killing at least three children from the same family. At least six other children were wounded, according to al-Iryani.