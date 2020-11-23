Yemen rebels claim attack on Saudi oil facility in Jiddah

Saudi state-run media did not immediately acknowledge the Houthi claim. Saudi Aramco, the kingdom's oil giant that now has a sliver of its worth traded publicly on the stock market, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Its stock traded down slightly early Monday on Riyadh's Tadawul stock exchange as crude oil prices remained steady above $40 a barrel.

The claimed attack comes just after a visit by outgoing U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to the kingdom to see Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The kingdom also just hosted the annual G20 summit, which concluded Sunday.

A Saudi-led coalition has been battling the Iranian-backed Houthis since March 2015, months after the rebels seized Yemen's capital, Sanaa. The war has ground into a stalemate since, with Saudi Arabia facing international criticism for its airstrikes killing civilians.

The Houthis have used Quds, or “Jerusalem," missiles to target Saudi Arabia in the past. The Quds-1 has a copy of a small, Czech-made TJ-100 jet engine, with a range of 700 kilometers (435 miles). United Nations experts have said they don't believe the missiles are built in Yemen and instead have been sold or traded to them in violation of an arms embargo.

Iran uses a copy of TJ-100 engines in its drone program. U.N. experts, Arab countries and the West say Iran supplies arms to the rebels, allegations denied by Tehran.

The Quds-1 was used in a missile-and-drone strike on the heart of the kingdom's oil industry in 2019 that shook global energy markets. The U.S. believes Iran carried out that attack amid a series of escalating incidents last year between Tehran and Washington, something Tehran denies.

___

Associated Press writer Isabel DeBre in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed to this report.