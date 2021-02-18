Yellen warns against paring Biden's $1.9T relief package

“The costs of doing too little is much higher than the price of doing something big," Yellen said. “I really think the benefits will far outweigh the costs in the long run.”

Yellen also dismissed concerns that the increased government spending and soaring budget deficits could trigger unwanted inflation. She said the Federal Reserve, which she headed from 2014 to 2018, had the tools to deal with inflation.

The greater threat is “scarring” that would leave people out of work for long periods, making it harder for them to get back into the labor market and taking a permanent toll on their lives, she said.

She said parts of the administration's infrastructure proposal would be paid for with tax increases on wealthy corporations and high-income individuals, something Republicans also object to. Asked how much this “Build Back Better” plan would cost, Yellen said the plan was still being developed and the administration did not have a cost estimate yet.