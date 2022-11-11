Yellen visits India to shore up US-Indo-Pacific partnerships

China's strict "zero-COVID" policy has also affected global supply chains with widespread lockdowns in major financial and manufacturing hubs.

Apple announced Sunday that customers will have to wait longer to get its latest iPhone models after anti-virus restrictions were imposed on a contractor's factory in central China.

The United States is pursuing an approach called “friend-shoring” to diversify away from countries that present geopolitical and security risks to the supply chain. “To do so, we are proactively deepening economic integration with trusted trading partners like India,” Yellen said.

“Technology companies like Amazon and Google are investing in India and Vietnam. Apple recently announced that it was shifting some iPhone manufacturing from China to India,” she said.

New supply chains already are developing across regions from Asia to the European Union, she added.

Yellen is scheduled to meet India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman later Friday.

Yellen will discuss the U.S. partnership with India establishing an economic framework in the Indo-Pacific "to increase economic integration with trusted trading partners and mitigate geopolitical risks,” the U.S. Treasury Department said. Also on the agenda are India's G-20 presidency in 2023, climate change, Russia's war in Ukraine and the ongoing economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Later Friday, she will also participate in the U.S.-India Economic and Financial Partnership dialogue and meet with executives from major Indian companies and U.S. companies operating in India.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the Asia-Pacific region at https://apnews.com/hub/asia-pacific

Credit: Manish Swarup Credit: Manish Swarup

Credit: Manish Swarup Credit: Manish Swarup

Credit: Manish Swarup Credit: Manish Swarup

Credit: Manish Swarup Credit: Manish Swarup

Credit: Manish Swarup Credit: Manish Swarup

Credit: Manish Swarup Credit: Manish Swarup

Credit: Manish Swarup Credit: Manish Swarup

Credit: Manish Swarup Credit: Manish Swarup