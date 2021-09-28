Yellen says infrastructure overhaul will US boost economy

“Over the course of American history, we have seen inflection points where policymakers had the courage to think big and act big to address longstanding flaws in the prevailing economic landscape,” Yellen said. “We face a similarly significant moment today where Congress can think big and act big to decisively send us down a better path.”

Yellen said that all the investments would be fully paid for through higher taxes on large, profitable corporations, improved enforcement of the existing tax system and savings from reforms to government health care programs.

However, the Biden “Build Back Better” program is facing strong opposition from Republicans who contend that the $3.5 trillion price tag is too high and who object to the increased taxes.