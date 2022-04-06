Yellen: Russia invasion will have 'enormous repercussions'

“Globally, spillovers from the crisis are heightening economic vulnerabilities in many countries that are already facing higher debt burdens and limited policy options as they recover from COVID-19," Yellen said in remarks prepared for delivery to the House Financial Services Committee. They were part of her annual testimony on the state of the international financial system.

Yellen said Russia's invasion “including the atrocities committed against innocent Ukrainians in Bucha, are reprehensible, represent an unacceptable affront to the rules-based global order, and will have enormous economic repercussions for the world.”