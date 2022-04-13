Yellen: Nations flouting Russia sanctions face consequences

The IMF and the World Bank hold an annual conference that addresses issues affecting the global economy. This year, the meetings will take place April 18-24 in Washington both virtually and in person. The Russian invasion of Ukraine — and how world powers should manage the spillover to economies — will take center stage.

Last week, Yellen told a U.S. House panel that Russia's aggression in Eastern Europe will have "enormous economic repercussions in Ukraine and beyond," adding that the rising prices of energy, metal, wheat and corn that Russia and Ukraine produce are "going to escalate inflationary pressures as well."

The U.S. is currently facing historic inflation rates not seen since December 1981. The Labor Department reported Tuesday that prices in March climbed 8.5% from a year ago.

While inflation began to increase before Russia invaded Ukraine in February, the war has strained supplies of oil and gasoline. Half of the past month's increase in consumer prices came from gas.

Yellen says in her prepared remarks that she hopes cooperating countries can tackle the world's biggest problems, despite the war.

“I see this," she says, "as the right time to work to address the gaps in our international financial system that we are witnessing in real time.”

Caption Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen departs after speaking about digital assets policy at American University's Kogod School of Business Center for Innovation in Washington, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik Caption Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen departs after speaking about digital assets policy at American University's Kogod School of Business Center for Innovation in Washington, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik