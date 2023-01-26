Yellen focuses on energy transition in South Africa visit

U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield is also on a tour to Africa, and President Joe Biden has said he plans to visit this year.

On Thursday, Yellen said South Africa's energy sector would be one of the focuses of her talks with Godongwana.

The country is embroiled in an electricity crisis, with scheduled rolling blackouts hitting businesses and households for up to 10 hours a day because of diesel shortages and breakdowns at the state-owned electricity provider's aging coal-fired power plants.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa skipped this month's World Economic Forum gathering in Davos, Switzerland, because of the blackouts, which have led to stinging criticism of his government. The blackouts are expected to last for months.

Africa's most developed economy relies on coal to generate about 80% of its electricity. It plans to reduce that to 59% by 2030 by phasing out some of its 15 coal power stations and increasing its use of renewable energy. Its target is zero carbon emissions by 2050.

South Africa has received pledges of up to $8.5 billion from the United States and other Western nations to fund its energy transition away from coal-burning plants and recently agreed to some parts of the loan funding at the U.N. climate conference in Egypt last year.

“As you know, South Africa is the first country with a just energy transition partnership to which the United States was proud to commit as a partner,” Yellen said. “This partnership represents South Africa’s bold first step towards expanding electricity access and reliability and creating a low-carbon and climate-resistant economy."

Yellen has a mission of promoting American investment and ties. China has overtaken the U.S. in foreign direct investment in Africa, and trade between Africa and China surged to $254 billion in 2021, up about 35%.

Ahead of the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington in December, U.S. Deputy Commerce Secretary Don Graves said, "We took our eye off the ball so to speak (in Africa), and U.S. investors and companies are having to play catch up."

Godongwana said Thursday that the U.S. still ranks among South Africa’s top trading partners.

“My hope is that this may continue,” he said.

Yellen also was expected to hold a closed meeting with Ramaphosa and visit a U.S.-owned Ford car assembly plant.

Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe

Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe

Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe

Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe

Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe