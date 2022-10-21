Yellen boosting Biden's agenda in Virginia as midterms near

“Our government’s failure to invest in innovation has had wide-ranging impacts on our long-term economic well being," Yellen said in prepared remarks. “At the most fundamental level, it impacted our productive capacity.”

She said that over the past year President Joe Biden's administration “has begun to reverse that trend.”

"We have advanced an economic plan that finally puts innovation and technology at the forefront of our national agenda,” she said.

Yellen planned to attend a roundtable with local entrepreneurs and people representing Virginia colleges who are focused on semiconductors, advanced manufacturing and other emerging technologies.

“Together, our efforts are raising our economy’s aggregate production capacity," she said. “And in turn, we are raising America’s long-term economic outlook.”

Early voting is underway in many states, including Virginia.