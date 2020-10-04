Years after anorexia, hiatus, Italian reaches French Open QF

A decade ago, shortly after turning 16 but beset by the pressure of others’ expectations, promising prospect Trevisan quit tennis, which her mother teaches and her brother played professionally (her father was a pro soccer player).

She had anorexia, an experience and recovery she discussed in detail in a blog post two months ago.

“I hated my muscular body and I lost weight by adopting a diet that was just enough to survive,” Trevisan wrote, saying she eventually sought help and “re-learned how to eat and to make peace with my wounds and to appreciate my new body.”

Then, having returned to tennis in 2014 from a 4½-year break, having toiled at tiny events offering total prize money of $10,000, having moved up the rankings enough to enter the qualifying rounds at Grand Slam tournaments but failing on her first nine attempts to reach the main draw, she finally made a breakthrough this year.

Trevisan made her debut in a major’s 128-player bracket at the Australian Open in January after making it through qualifying, exiting from the first round with a straight-set loss to eventual champion Sofia Kenin.

Trevisan learned, though, that she was ready to compete with the best.

“I’m more confident,” she says now. “I know I belong here.”

While Rafael Nadal overwhelmed qualifier Sebastian Korda 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 — the 20-year-old American, whose father won the 1998 Australian Open, was so star-struck he asked his idol for an autograph after the rout — and U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem held off French wild-card entry Hugo Gaston 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 3-6, 6-3, the unpredictable outcomes kept arriving at Roland Garros in the fourth round Sunday.

U.S. Open runner-up Alexander Zverev lost 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 to 19-year-old Jannik Sinner of Italy, then said he had a fever and was short of breath, two symptoms that raise red flags during a coronavirus pandemic that postponed the French Open from May-June to September-October.

Sinner is the first man to reach the quarterfinals in his debut in Paris since — yes, you guessed it — Nadal 15 years ago and now faces the 12-time champion. Thiem, runner-up to the King of Clay the past two years, plays No. 12 seed Diego Schwartzman, a 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 winner against Lorenzo Sonego.

In the other women’s matches, No. 3 Elina Svitolina beat Caroline Garcia 6-1, 6-3 and next takes on Nadia Podoroska, a qualifier from Argentina who is ranked 131st and eliminated Barbora Krejcikova 2-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Like Trevisan, Podoroska never had won a Grand Slam match until this event.

The 54th-ranked Swiatek, a 19-year-old from Poland who ended Halep’s 17-match winning streak, also will be making her Slam quarterfinal debut when she meets Trevisan.

“Nobody surprises anybody anymore,” said two-time major champion Halep, who had to be taken aback at least a tad, considering she defeated Swiatek 6-1, 6-0 in 45 minutes a year ago in Paris.

Trevisan tossed her racket after closing out the biggest win of her career with a backhand lob she couldn’t see land; she knew the match was over when she saw the expression on 2016 French Open semifinalist Bertens' face.

A giddy Trevisan frequently laughed as she spoke in Italian with reporters — about exactly how much she’s earned so far ($330,000, more than her total career winnings entering 2020), about how she’d describe her personality (“I try to smile a lot, and I do; but when I’m sad, you definitely can tell that I’m sad”) and whether, given everything she went through, Trevisan thought she could return to this level of play.

“Well,” she replied, “I’d never been to ‘this level.’”

AP Tennis Writer Fendrich reported from Washington; AP Sports Writer Leicester reported from Paris.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Italy's Martina Trevisan clenches her fist after scoring a point against Netherlands' Kiki Bertens in the fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

Italy's Martina Trevisan clenches her fist after scoring a point against Netherlands' Kiki Bertens in the fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

Netherlands' Kiki Bertens reacts after missing a shot against Italy's Martina Trevisan in the fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

Poland's Iga Swiatek is overcome with emotion after winning her the fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against top-seeded Romania's Simona Halep, in two sets, 6-1, 6-2, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Romania's Simona Halep sits on the bench during a switch of sides in the fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Poland's Iga Swiatek at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a shot against Romania's Simona Halep in the fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina stretches as she sits on her bench during the switching of sides in the fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against France's Caroline Garcia at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Spain's Rafael Nadal adjusts his face mask after winning his fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Sebastian Korda of the U.S. at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Austria's Dominic Thiem serves against France's Hugo Gaston in the fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

France's Hugo Gaston argues with the umpire over a line call in the fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Austria's Dominic Thiem at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Italy's Jannik Sinner clenches his fist after scoring a point against Germany's Alexander Zverev in the fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena