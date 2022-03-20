Ye no longer performing at Grammys

A representative for Ye, who changed his name from Kanye West, confirmed the information in The Blast article in an email to the Associated Press. She did not offer additional comment.

Ye had not been confirmed yet as someone set to perform at the show, which has announced acts such as Billie Eilish, BTS, Lil’ Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo. Ye's album “Donda” is nominated for album of the year. Representatives from the Recording Academy have not responded to multiple requests for comment.