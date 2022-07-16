Yaz's slam highlights 3-homer inning as Giants beat Brewers

LaMonte Wade Jr. also homered for the Giants, who have won five of seven. Sam Long (1-2) retired three batters to win.

Andrew McCutchen continued his surge at the plate with a three-run double for the Brewers. McCutchen is batting .323 (43 for 133) with 22 RBIs in his last 34 games after a 1-for-40 slump.

Milwaukee starter Brandon Woodruff matched his career high of five walks and pitched with runners on base most of the game, but repeatedly worked out of trouble. He allowed two runs and five hits with four strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

GOOD AND BAD GLOVE WORK

David Villar made a pair of defensive gems in the third inning to highlight his second consecutive start at third base for the Giants. Villar made a leaping grab of Jonathan Davis’ sharp liner, then followed with a bare-handed grab and throw for the out on Willy Adames’ slow grounder. Villar was also charged with an error in the sixth when he ran in front of shortstop Brandon Crawford and dropped Wong’s pop-up.

IN THE WAY

Wong reached on an infield single leading off the third when Wood and Wade collided near the first base line trying to make a play. Wood grabbed the ball with his glove and reached over a crouching Wade to attempt the tag, but couldn’t get close enough.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: Christian Yelich, who scored the winning run Thursday as a pinch-runner, was back in the starting leadoff spot after missing three games with back tightness.

Giants: Reliever Mauricio Llovera left for unknown reasons after recording the first two outs of the seventh.

UP NEXT

Brewers LHP Eric Lauer (6-3, 3.83 ERA) is unbeaten in eight career games against San Francisco. The Giants counter with RHP Alex Cobb (3-4, 4.57), who is looking for his first win since May 17.

